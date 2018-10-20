Sat October 20, 2018
World

AFP
October 20, 2018

‘Not worthy of rape’ deputy says she fears for Brazil under a president Bolsonaro

BRASÍLIA: A female lawmaker who was once told by Brazil’s presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro that she was “not worthy” of being raped said on Thursday that she fears for her country if the far-right candidated triumphs. “With what has happened to us women, with what happened to me... we fear that (a Bolsonaro victory) would legitimize even more violence” against women, Maria do Rosario told AFP in an interview. The runoff vote is in 10 days. “Brazil is the champion of violence done to women,” said 51-year-old member of the leftist Workers Party. It was in the Chamber 15 years ago that Bolsonaro, a seven-term deputy, disdainfully told do Rosario that “I would not rape you, because you’re not worthy of it” as cameras recorded his insult. The comment was made during a debate on a bill that would stiffen criminal punishment for minors following a vicious attack on a couple by teenagers. With the recording of his words playing across TV networks, Bolsonaro later said he had reacted after alleging that do Rosario had called him a rapist. But in a 2014 interview he reiterated his insult and expanded on it. “She doesn’t deserve to be raped because she’s very ugly. She’s not my type. I would never rape her. I’m not a rapist. But if I were, I wouldn’t rape her because she isn’t worth it,” he said.

