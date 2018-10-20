Sat October 20, 2018
Trump says Saudi journalist likely dead, warns of ‘severe’ response

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Thursday he now believes journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead and warned of “very severe” consequences should Saudi Arabia be proven responsible. “It certainly looks that way to me. It’s very sad,” Trump told journalists when asked if he believed that Khashoggi, who disappeared more than two weeks ago, is no longer alive.

Asked about the potential US response to Saudi Arabia, which is accused of murdering the Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi regime, Trump said: “It will have to be very severe. It’s bad, bad stuff.” Staff members of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul testified to prosecutors Friday in a probe into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state-run Anadolu news agency said. Fifteen employees, all Turkish nationals, were giving statements as witnesses, it said. The United Arab Emirates warned that the growing controversy over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi should not be exploited to “destabilise” Saudi Arabia. Turkey on Friday widened the investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after his visit to the Saudi consulate, searching a forest in the city. Ankara also denied giving any audio recording to US officials from investigation about Khashoggi.

Saudi conference boycott over Khashoggi shows political threat to economy: A Western boycott of a major business conference in Riyadh next week suggests rising political risks in Saudi Arabia could harm its ambitions to attract foreign capital and diversify its economy away from oil. Rather than whipping up interest in Saudi investment opportunities, the event risks becoming a public relations debacle because of the disappearance of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, company executives and analysts say.

Turkish officials have said Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Arabia denies this. More than two dozen top officials and executives from the United States and Europe, including US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the chief executives of JP Morgan Chase and HSBC, have cancelled plans to attend the Future Investment Initiative due to unease over the Khashoggi affair.

Comments

