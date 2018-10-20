PBM MD appreciates Pakistan Sweet Home role in poverty alleviation

Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi on Friday visited Pakistan Sweet Home, PWD and School for Rehabilitation of Child Labour near Khanna Bridge.

Director Education and Projects gave him the detail briefing about the ongoing activities for their educational growth along with monthly stipend. MD took keen interest in both these projects working for the most marginalized segment of society. The National Policy and Plan of Action on Child Labour focus on the immediate elimination of worst and most hazardous forms of child labour.

PBM School for Rehabilitation of Child Labour have been established countrywide since 1995. Children between the age of 5-14 years are weaned away from hazardous labour and enrolled in these centers where they are provided free education, clothing, footwear and stipend as well as subsistence allowance to their parents. Present strength of PBM Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour centres is 159 (Punjab - 73, Sindh - 37, Khyber Pakhtunkwa . FATA - 24, Balochistan - 14, ICT/AJK & N.A - 11). At present 17,871 students (Male & Female separately) are benefiting from primary education in these centers.

He appreciated Pakistan Sweet Home/Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour staff and the role played towards poverty alleviation. He motivated the employees to work with full spirit to utilize maximum resources for the betterment of poor and deserving people. Pakistan Sweet Home (Orphanage) is an institution devoted to take care of children whose parents either one or both are deceased, Pakistan Sweet Home (Orphanage)s providing them care and housing.

At the end managing director emphasised that efficiency with loyalty to the organisation is key to success.