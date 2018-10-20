elections and expressed fears of victimization.

Hamza said the suspension of six members not only caused breach of their privilege but also of the august House. He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no principles and was running the country like personal property. He alleged that a man of Bani Gala was refusing to pay the fine imposed by the supreme court while not a single proof was produced against Shahbaz Sharif.

Earlier, only one opposition member from PPP, Mumtaz Ali, joined the budget debate proceedings begun by Provincial Minister Chaudhry Zaheer, Law Minister Raja Basharat and Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan. Ch Zaheer condemned the rowdism and damage of assembly furniture, terming it highly uncivilized and undemocratic attitude which was condemnable. Fayyaz Chohan said the opposition caused a loss of Rs 900,000 to the assembly property, which must be recovered from them and for fixing the responsibility, a House committee should be constituted for investigation.

Law Minister Raja Basharat demanded the chair to constitute a committee comprising treasury and opposition members for fixing responsibility after checking the CCTV cameras footage and recover the damages from the guilty members. He expressed sorrow that opposition members made hue and cry of democratic norms and respect to vote, but now insulting the votes themselves by not participating in the most important debate on budget for which their voters had sent them to this House. The minister alleged that only one member was sitting on opposition benches, and he was there only for pointing out lack of quorum.

Participating in the budget debate, treasury members termed the budget the best possible financial management under the prevailing tough economic situation. During the proceedings, Mian Tahir Jamil pointed out that the House was not in quorum, upon which the chair ordered ringing of bells, and the quorum was completed after few minutes and proceedings resumed. The next proceedings would be held on Monday.