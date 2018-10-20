Two FC soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

WANA: Two soldiers of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) were martyred in a firing incident in the Sararogha tehsil in South Waziristan district on Friday, official sources said.

The sources said that suspected militants opened fire on Lance Naik Mumtazullah and Sepoy Sajid Hussain in Walma Langarkhel. Both were martyred. Soon after the incident, the security forces launched a search operation, but no arrest could be made.

The attackers managed to escape after staging the attack. Sararogha is populated by the Mehsud tribe. It was a stronghold of the militants prior to the launching of the military operation in the winter of 2009.