PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Muhammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday to convey the felicitations and best wishes of Amir of Qatar on his victory in elections.

The Qatari deputy prime minister conveyed the keen desire of the Amir to work with the new leadership in Pakistan, for further strengthening close and cordial relations between Pakistan and Qatar.

Expressing appreciation for the warm sentiments of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the prime minister reciprocated by underlining the commitment of his government to build mutually beneficial relations with Qatar for the benefit of the two peoples.

Referring to an increase in Pakistan’s exports to Qatar, the premier hoped that bilateral trade will further expand in the coming years. He invited Qatari investment in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy, especially in agriculture, livestock and energy. The prime minister also expressed the hope for early implementation of Qatar’s decision to import 100,000 workers from Pakistan.

Sheikh Muhammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani thanked the prime minister for receiving him and reciprocated the sentiments and assured him of the full support and cooperation of the Government of Qatar in attaining the dream of a progressive, prosperous and forward looking Pakistan.

The prime minister conveyed his best wishes for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the state of Qatar, under the leadership of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan while talking to a delegation of business community that called on him here at the Prime Minister Office said that the previous governments threw the country into a quagmire of external as well internal debts and also ruined the national institutions totally as large public sector organisations are under heavy debts and losses.

The prime minister vowed that the nation would come out of the present financial impasse due to its immense talent and perseverance. Citing the example of Steel Mills, PIA and Railways, the premier said all such national organisations are under loss of billions. He said the past government had done harm to the country. He said one could not expect from the enemy what the previous governments have done with the country.

Imran Khan said the country is not short of resources but the way it has been looted and plundered by the previous governments that had no parallel in the history. He said millions and billions of rupees are being found in the bank accounts of venders, students, faluda sellers and even deceased persons. He said the nation and people are suffering as the consequence of wrongdoings of the previous governments.

“We will come out of the crisis earlier than expected,” the prime minister said. The premier was of the view that certain sectors exist in the country which can earn billions of dollars foreign exchange.

“If we overcome money laundering and start receiving remittances through legal channels, the country could surpass economic complexities,” he said. The delegation assured the prime minister to help the government in coping with the difficult situation. It also presented a cheque of Rs91.90 million to the prime minister for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dam fund.

President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) also called on Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Officer. He presented a cheque of 19.50 million rupees to the premier for the dam fund.

A delegation of business community under Iftikhar Ali Malik, representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sarhad-Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sialkot Chamber Commerce and Industry, Orient Electronics, Korangi Association, Guard Group, Muhammad Arif Yousaf Jeeva, Engineer Haji Daru, Din Group, Sitara Group, Sheikh Muhammad Tariq of Shaheen Group, Zafar Bakhtawri and Sohail Malik presented cheques of different heavy amounts for dam fund. The business community delegations assured the prime minister of unwavering support of the community to the government for overcoming economic difficulties