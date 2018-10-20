Sindh govt to recruit over 1,500 doctors for public hospitals without written test

The Sindh government has decided to immediately recruit more than 1,500 doctors on an emergency basis without conducting the prescribed written test for such inductions in order to overcome the shortage of medical practitioners in the province’s public hospitals.

This was announced by Adviser to the CM on Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab in a statement issued on Friday. According to Wahab, doctors would be recruited on a summary basis only after they are interviewed. Once recruited, they would be required to pass the prescribed written examination of the Sindh Public Service Commission at a later stage.

The CM’s adviser said that precious time would be saved through summary recruitment of doctors as conducting a written examination through the public service commission was a lengthy procedure. Much time would be saved to provide immediate relief to the ailing people of the province, he said.

He added that initially MBBS-qualified and specialist doctors would be recruited on a contract basis for government-run hospitals after due scrutiny of documents showing their educational qualifications.

The Sindh cabinet had already accorded its approval to this plan, while Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had already issued instructions to the Health Department, he said. This major decision of the provincial government would not just overcome the shortage of doctors in government-run hospitals but would also provide due relief to the masses of Sindh, Wahab added.

What Bilawal wants

The ministers and elected representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh must work day and night for the public as the people have high expectations from the PPP government they elected.

This was stated by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as he met the newly-appointed ministers and special assistants to the chief minister at Bilawal House on Friday. CM Murad Ali Shah also attended.

Those who called on Bilawal included ministers Awais Qadir Shah, Nawab Taimur Talpur, Abdul Bari Pitafi and Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, and special assistants to the CM Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan, Ashfaq Memon, Qasim Naveed and Nawab Wassan, who took oath earlier this week.

Bilawal told the cabinet members that delivery targets had been fixed for them by CM Shah as per the party’s manifesto and asked them to plan and execute policies to achieve the tasks given in the manifesto.

The four new provincial ministers took oath on October 15. Governor Imran Ismail administered oath to new members of Sindh cabinet in the presence of the Sindh CM at the Governor House. The same day CM Shah appointed his six special assistants. The size of the Sindh cabinet now stands at 16 provincial ministers, two advisers and six special assistants to the CM.

Welfare projects

Special Assistant on the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) Waqar Mehdi directed the officials concerned to immediately remove any hindrance or obstruction in the way of completion of projects of public welfare in the province.

The newly-appointed special assistant stated this as he held an introductory meeting with officials of the department of CMIT. He further directed the officials concerned to immediately resolve public complaints related to different spheres of governance in the province.

Mehdi urged the officials of his department to observe complete transparency in their conduct and also ensure good governance in their decisions as per the vision and agenda of PPP’s leadership.