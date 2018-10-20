KE’s grid station to come online soon

KARACHI: K-Electric’s new grid station of 220 kilovolts is expected to commence operations by end of December 2018 and the project is part of a $450 million transmission enhancement project aimed to enhance reliability of electricity to the area.

“K-Electric aims to ensure a smoother and more reliable power network with the help of its transmission enhancement project (TP-1000), which is being carried out in different parts of the city,” a statement said on Friday.

“The project will add 1,000 MVa in K-Electric’s transmission network. The scope of this project includes addition 7 new grid stations along with new power transformers and circuits as well upgradation of existing transmission infrastructure.”