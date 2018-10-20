Austrian firm keen to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Doka, an Austria-based service provider to big construction projects, on Friday expressed its intention to invest in Pakistan as it was a potential market for business and investment activities.

Exchanging views with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) president Ahmed Hassan Moughal,

Doka Project Manager Martin Hoeriesberger said with more than 160 sales and logistics facilities in over 70 countries, Doka has a highly efficient distribution network to provide swift and professional equipment and technical support to big construction projects.

He said Doka has the expertise to provide form work solutions to big construction projects including residential and commercial high rise buildings, bridges, power plants and tunnels, and it was now interested to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan