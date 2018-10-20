Engro Corporation’s nine-month profit up 53 percent

KARACHI: Engro Corporation’s profit sharply rose 53 percent to Rs17.853 billion for the nine months period ended September 30, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs18.99, a bourse filing said on Friday.

Engro Corp. earned Rs11.646 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier with EPS of Rs13.20, a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said.

The company announced an interim cash dividend of Rs7/share for the third quarter, bringing the cumulative dividend to Rs19/share up to 3Q 2018.

Engro concluded nine months with revenue of Rs114.644 billion, 33 percent higher than Rs86.431 billion for the similar period last year.

“Increase was primarily driven by improved fertilisers and petrochemicals performance,” the company said in a separate statement.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a profit of Rs7.046 billion as against Rs6.502 billion for the similar period last year, translating into EPS of Rs13.45/share.

Engro Corp. said fertiliser business revenues grew 43 percent whilst profit for the current period increased 77 percent versus comparative period and stood at Rs12.249 billion.

“Higher profitability was led by higher urea and diammonium phosphate offtake, higher domestic prices, lower financial charges and one-off tax effects arising due to phased reduction in corporate tax rate from 30 percent to 25 percent,” the company said.

“However, delayed disbursement of subsidy from the government continues to put pressure on working capital position of the company.”

The petrochemicals business witnessed the highest-ever polyvinyl chloride production for the January-September period.

The business recorded revenue growth of 25 percent over similar period last year. Profit for January-September was Rs3.865 billion as against Rs1.947 billion for the comparative period.

Within Engro’s energy assets, the Qadirpur plant dispatched a net electrical output of 1,156 gigawatt hours to the national grid with a healthy load factor. Receivables from power purchaser remained high, which poses a continuous challenge for the business and the power sector in general and needs urgent attention from the relevant authorities. Development on both Thar projects continued at a steady pace throughout the period.

The liquefied natural gas terminal handled 55 cargoes as compared to 52 cargoes during similar period last year. However, chemicals terminal witnessed a volumetric decrease over corresponding period last year primarily due to lower liquefied petroleum gas volumes.

Engro Corporation will continue to explore investment opportunities across all sectors focusing on improving shareholder value by increasing and diversifying revenue and customer base, investment in new technology and efficiency enhancements.

PRL’s annual profit falls to Rs504mln

Profit of Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) sharply declined 52 percent to Rs503.8 million for the year ended June 30, translating into EPS of Rs1.64.

PRL earned Rs1.060 billion with EPS of Rs3.45 during the preceding financial year.

The company didn’t announce any cash dividend.

PRL’s revenue, however, soared to Rs92.229 billion in 2017/18 from Rs69.998 billion in 2016/17. Cost of sales increased to Rs91.184 billion compared to Rs67.418 billion a year earlier.

The company’s operating profit fell to Rs1.422 billion as against Rs2.034 billion, a statement to PSX said.