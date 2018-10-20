Fixing in-built flaws in economy must to get on sustained growth path

LAHORE: There is some in-built flaw in Pakistan’s economy, as neither an economist nor a technocrat, chartered accountant or banker has been able to put Pakistan on a sustained growth path.

Dr Hafeez Pasha, Dr Salman Shah and Dr Hafeez Shiekh are respected economists, but when given the reigns of the Ministry of Finance, they failed in their long-term goals. They were unable to break the nexus between the entrenched bureaucracy and vested interests in the private sector.

For durable sustained growth, it is absolutely essential to break this nexus. Shaukat Aziz and Shaukat Tarin were career bankers, but they too could not tame the bureaucrats.

Shaukat Aziz in fact admitted that when he was in the private sector, the decisions taken by the board were immediately implemented, but the Pakistani bureaucracy takes up to three months to implement simplest of the decisions. Dar was a chartered accountant, he lacked business acumen but was expert in balancing the sheet.

The failure to tame the bureaucracy ensured that economically, Pakistan lives on the edge. The bureaucrats were aided by the strange and unique system of caretaker governments in the last three decades.

The caretakers were told by the bureaucrats that they have no powers, but to ensure fair election. The financial affairs during this period were tackled by the bureaucracy.

They ensured that the economy crashes during the caretaker reign so they could ‘guide’ the next government on managing the economy.

It is worth noting that when Shaukat Aziz’s government completed its tenure, Pakistan was on the high growth path and economy was in good shape. During the caretaker period, the economy became shaky and we started depleting our foreign reserves.

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) government inherited shaky economy and rising oil prices. It took the state three years to put the economy back on the growth track. The growth though was slow.

The caretaker set up that assumed power after completion of the PPP government through inaction stopped the growth and diluted the foreign reserves.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government slowly revived the economy and earned praise from the donor agencies as well as rating agencies. Almost all of them agreed that the GDP growth in 2018-19 would touch 6 percent.

The caretaker government that followed PML-N repeated the past practice of drowning the economy in the next 70 days. Pakistan faced acute power shortages as the Independent Power Producers closed down as they were not paid a penny by the caretaker government.

If we analyse the performance of past caretaker governments, the common factor in all these set ups was the bureaucracy. These bureaucrats were semi-tamed by the previous governments in two to three years and the economy started moving up.

But each change of guard brought them back on top. Each new government found the national coffers empty.

The bureaucrats blamed it on the bad policies of the previous regime. Then the shrewd bureaucrats cashed on the dire needs of the government to generate higher revenues by suggesting a combination of measures, some prudent and some injurious for the economy in the long run.

The short-term measures to increase revenues impact the long time economic prospects. We should settle for a slow growth rate, but should not compromise on necessary reform.

The indirect taxes also hurt the electorate that remains reluctant to increase direct taxation. Emphasis on direct taxes would reduce revenues for a while, but ultimately would be beneficial for the economy.

Raids on shops selling smuggled goods would result in huge protests, but if continued, would spur growth in the domestic industries.

Pakistani economy in fact is passing through a difficult phase that requires the government to take every step after thorough consultation with all stakeholders.

The most unfortunate aspect of the current crisis is that there is no cohesion either between the private sector and the government or between different trade bodies.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry is the representative body of all chambers of the country, but it is operating in isolation.

The chambers and most of the trade bodies unfortunately do not provide the true picture about different sectors to the government. They present the research in such a way that highlights all negative aspects faced by that sector without pointing out the positives that in many cases outweigh the negatives.

They might bluff the economic managers in their one to one meeting, but the shrewd bureaucracy then brings up a list of facilitations provided by the government that were missing from the presentations of the private sector.

This impacts the creditability of the private sector in the eyes of the economic planners, and the bureaucracy has the last say.