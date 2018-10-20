SPI-based inflation eases for week

ISLAMABAD: Sensitive Price Index- (SPI) based inflation decreased 0.14 percent for the week, ended on October 18, 2018, numbers released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Friday.

For the combined income group, the SPI for the week under review slipped to 238.49 points compared to 238.82 points recorded in the previous week. Compared to the corresponding week of the last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased 5.89 percent.

The SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group, up to Rs 8,000, also fell 0.21 percent to 219.33 points from 219.79 points in the previous week.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001-Rs12,000, Rs12,001-Rs18,000, Rs18,001-Rs35,000 and above Rs35000, also decreased 0.2 percent, 0.19 percent, 0.16 percent, and 0.08 percent respectively.

During the week under review average prices of 14 items decreased, that of 15 increased, while the prices of remaining 24 items remained unchanged.

The items that went cheaper included tomatoes, onions, chicken (farm), bananas, potatoes, pulse maash, gur (jiggery), shirting, bathing soap, long cloth, vegetable ghee (tin), cooking oil (tin), sugar, and wheat.

The items that became pricier were eggs (farm), cigarettes, mutton, beef, LPG cylinder, pulse gram, powdered milk, rice basmati (broken), tea, pulse masoor, vegetable ghee (loose), wheat flour, garlic, and red chili. The State Bank of Pakistan in its annual report said it had changed inflation forecast, as the "underlying pressures persist" in the economy. Increase in gas tariffs, import duties and excise duty would further add to inflation both directly and indirectly.

Moreover, pass-through of higher oil prices and exchange rate depreciation would keep inflation expectations high. Some of the impact of these factors, however, was likely to be offset by the increase in policy rate and lower food inflation, which was expected to remain subdued in FY2019 as well in view of sufficient stocks of staple food items.

“With these developments in the background, average inflation is projected in the range of 6.5 to 7.5 percent during FY19, against 3.9 percent recorded in FY18 and 6.0 percent target for the year.”