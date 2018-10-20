Sat October 20, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2018

Share

Stocks extend rally on tax incentive bets

KARACHI: Stocks on Friday gained for the third consecutive session as investors scooped up attractive valuations amid tax incentive bets and bailout hopes, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said the bullish trend continued amid higher trades as investors weighed Bloomberg report expecting International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program finalisation to curtail dwindling foreign reserves by Christmas.

“The SBP report, hinting a surge in remittances in FY19, additional revenue measures to contain fiscal deficit, higher cotton output, narrowing current account deficit, and speculations on finance minister’s likely visit to the apex bourse, carry forward of trading losses to arrest the losses led to a bullish close,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 1.18 percent or 448.02 points to close at 38,430.27 points, while its KSE-30 shares index rose by 0.83 percent or 151.70 points to end at 18,449.25 points.

Out of 388 active scrips, 309 moved up, 61 retreated, and 18 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 231.245 billion shares as compared to the turnover of 223.400 billion in the previous session.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal, said the benchmark index rallied during the second half of the session because of attractive valuations, especially that of cements and autos.

“Sentiment got a boost from news that Pakistan hopes to finalise IMF loan details before Christmas to help support its external payments, where the financing gap during the current fiscal year is likely to be $8 billion to $10 billion,” Badar added.

Finance Minister Asad Umar is slated to visit PSX on Saturday. He is said to hold a meeting with the stockbrokers to hearing their complaints. Umar is also expected to announce some relief measures such as revision of capital gains tax regime, reduction in capital value tax, and tax relaxation for the companies interested to list on the stock market, said an analyst. Moreover, another positive development that gave investors a reason to make fresh positions was finance ministry’s announcement that, Pakistan would sign a loan agreement with the IMF before the end of 2018. The government also said it won’t allow foreign exchange reserves to go below $8 billion level as they don’t have enough dollars to cover two weeks of imports.

The market observers believe that if the government succeeds in securing some financial assistance from these China and Saudi Arabia before the arrival of IMF team, the finance minister and his team will be at upper hand while negotiating terms and conditions with the lender of the last resort.

The highest gainers were Bata Pakistan, up Rs60.00 to close at Rs1780.00/share, and Indus Motor Company, up Rs58.28 to finish at Rs1224.03/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Rafhan Maize, down Rs200.00 to close at Rs7000.00/share, and Al-Ghazi Tractors, down Rs16.24 to close at Rs498.75/share.

Lotte Chemical recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 20.661 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1 to close at Rs16.22/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Agriautos Industries Company Limited, recording a turnover of Rs12,500 shares. The scrip lost Rs6.77 to close at Rs205.23/share.

