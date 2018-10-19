Fri October 19, 2018
National

October 19, 2018

Pemra to be replaced with new authority: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government would abolish Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and replace it with Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA) that would regulate all forms of media.

The minister told the Senate Committee for Information and Broadcasting that the draft bill for the new regulatory authority had been sent to all the stakeholders for their feedback. The role of regulatory bodies Pemra, Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would be given to the new authority, which would regulate electronic, print and social media, he added.

Senator Faisal Javed chaired the meeting during which senators discussed issues related to the management of media content and Pemra's supervision.

The minister agreed with the senators that media should not disrespect and humiliate anybody. The committee considered the point of public importance raised by Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif regarding derogatory remarks of an analyst on a private TV channel about Pashtuns. The senators condemned use of bad language by the analyst.

