Ex-adviser to sue channel for fake news

LONDON: Ex-adviser to the prime minister on foreign investment Sahibzada Jahangir has announced legal action against a private TV channel.

Talking to this correspondent, Sahibzada Jahangir said that his track record shows that he has never been charged in any criminal charges nor he had been bankrupted in the United Kingdom (UK).

He said, “Official positions do not elevate a man or a woman, it is your inner conscience & goodness in you which differentiate you from the others. All allegations are false, lies, prefabricated and instituted by those jealous of a little bit of respect that Allah has bestowed on me.”

Mr Jahangir was fed up by the allegation levelled by a private TV channel and said that he will seek his legal options against the TV channel responsible for character assassination.” Until such time that I present my case in the court of law and prove them wrong, my conscience dictated me to step aside from the media limelight and controversy,” he maintained.

He said that it would embarrass both his leaders and close friends, namely Imran khan, Aneel Mussarat. “Hence, I took the honourable route and resigned voluntarily. I feel relieved, my heart is lighter,” said ex-adviser to PM.

He said that his past is neat and clean and he holds no grudge against any person.

“On the judgement day, we all will answer for our actions to our creator. Who am I to judge someone’s inner soul? None of us are born as angels,” he explained.

Sahibzada Jahangir further said, “Inshallah, I will not be lacking in my efforts from accomplishing my last mission of standing for the rights of overseas Pakistanis. I will be fulfilling my duties of seeking investments for Pakistan and ensuring new jobs are created and life of a common man is improved. So, help me God, Ameen.”

Sahibzada Jahangir was appointed as adviser to PM Imran Khan on foreign investment on October 15 but soon after the fake news spread in the social media and on some Pakistani news channels, he resigned voluntarily from his post and announced legal action against that TV channel.

He said that he is going to lose his credibility he gained during decades of his stay in the UK. He was of the views that once a man is portrayed with fake allegations to an innocent person who does not involve in any criminality or bankruptcy, how he can regain his credibility he lost. He requested to all media houses and newspapers not to run fake news unless their authenticity is confirmed.

Sahibzada Jahangir further said that UK has its own rules. The rule of law is fundamental principle of country. In such countries, no one can hide himself after committing any crime or getting involved in bankruptcy.

Sahibzada Jahangir Khan has been director of six companies in the UK from different period of 1970 to 2013. The companies were private limited with share capital but Jahangir Khan had never been share holder of these companies.

The main business was construction activities.

He was the only director of the Website Corporation Limited 104 Edgwarebury Lane, Edgware, Middlesex which was closed under certain reasons but not bankrupted and there were no liabilities with Sahibada Jahangir.