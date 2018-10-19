Mohmand Dam: Resettlement of affected people a priority, says Wapda chief

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Senior Member Board of Revenue on Thursday said that process of land acquisition for the construction of Mohmand Dam is at advance stage and the process will commence soon.

He made this announcement in the meeting of Sub-Committee on Land Acquisition and Resettlement for Mohmand Dam.

Wapda/Chairman of Implementation Committee of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain reviewed progress on the tasks assigned to the Sub-Committees on Land Acquisition & Resettlement for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. The meetings were held at ICDBMD Secretariat, Islamabad.

Addressing the meeting, Wapda/ICDBMD chairman said that early completion of land acquisition and resettlement of the affected people are the priority areas in undertaking construction of Mohmand Dam. Besides implementing the development works meant for resettlement of the affected people, a number of additional schemes in social sector to improve health, education and drinking water facilities in the project areas are also being finalised in consultation with the stakeholders. While reviewing the progress reports, the chairman urged the two Sub-Committees to accomplish their tasks in accordance with the timelines as mentioned in the ICDBMD report submitted to the Supreme Court.

During the meeting of Sub-Committee on Land Acquisition and Resettlement for Mohmand Dam, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Convener of the Sub-Committee apprised that acquisition of land for construction of Mohmand Dam Project will commence soon. It was further informed that the process of acquiring the land will be completed in phased manner as per the plan. The Sub-Committee also gave a run-down of the salient features of development schemes which are to be undertaken for progress and prosperity of the locals in the project area as confidence building measures. Wapda/ICDBMD chairman appreciated the work done by the Sub-Committee for Mohmand Dam headed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa SMBR.

Earlier, in another meeting of Sub-Committee on Land Acquisition and Resettlement for Diamer Bhasha Dam, the chairman said that Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan, who is also convener of the Sub-Committee has assured of presenting a set of comprehensive recommendations for addressing the issues relating to resettlement of the affected people and acquiring the remaining land in a couple of days. He appreciated the efforts of the Sub-Committee in handling the issue of boundary dispute between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.