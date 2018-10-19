From sheep wool to shawls

MINGORA: Islampur, a small village situated 13 kilometres away from Mingora city in Swat district, has been associated with the cottage weaving industry since ages.

With a population of 17,000, the village residents use sheep wool in the production of shawls. There are many small and medium shawl manufacturing units located in the scenic village.

The weavers of Islampur sell shawls for both men and women. They also make traditional caps and waistcoats for men. People from the nearby villages also come there and engage in the business to earn a living.

In a country suffering from high rates of unemployment, Islampur boasts of 100 percent employment rate. According to the locals, all the people in the village are employed and earn a good living for themselves and their families.

Hazir Gul, the chief executive of Islampur cottage industry, stated that there are around 500 units which provide employment to 15,000 people directly and 40,000 people indirectly.

“This village is not only providing employment to people of the village but the artisans of the nearby villages also come to seek employment. Even college and university students come for a part-time job in the afternoon and earn pocket money,” Hazir Gul maintained.

Shahab Ali Shah, a 35-year-old artisan from the village, shared that it takes three hours to weave a normal quality shawl. However, better quality ones are weaved in no less than a week.

He also added that they make Pashmina shawls, which are quite famous in the urban side of Pakistan and consumers are willing to pay a higher price for the product.

“This is a centuries-old industry, established in this historic village. My father and grandfather have also worked here and now I am working here. I earn almost one thousand rupees a day in the winter season,” stated 38-year-old Hamid Khan. He added that the artisans of the village had imported modern machines, which have now provided ease to the workers and also expedited the production.

Weavers and the shopkeepers claimed that the wool weaving industry of Islampur produces some of the best winter wears, and their work doubles in the winters. They added that their handmade products are also available in Afghanistan and some cities of Central Asia.

Many of their shawls with different designs have also been displayed in cultural festivals and exhibitions across Pakistan. However, experts had the opinion that if the state takes concrete steps for the export of these shawls, it will give a boost to this industry.