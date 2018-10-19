One killed, two injured in Bannu firing incidents

BANNU: A man was shot dead and another two were injured in two separate incidents of firing here on Thursday.

In the first incident, firing broke out over a land dispute between two rival groups outside Khalifa Medical Complex in the limits of Township Police Station.

The exchange of fire between the two groups left Zaki Mir Khan dead and Mir Qasam Khan injured. The suspects escaped the crime scene.

The police launched an investigation after registering complaints from both the parties. In another incident, unidentified gunmen shot 14-year-old Tanzeela injured in the courtyard of her house in the Cantonment Police Station jurisdiction.