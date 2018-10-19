Concealing facts: LHC issues notices to tribunal, Imran again

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday heard a writ petition against Imran Khan’s success from NA-95 (Mianwali) in general election, and issued notices to the Election Tribunal (ET), prime minister and others again, directing them to submit their replies till October 25.

Imran Khan’s opponent in NA-95 Abdul Wahab Baloch had filed a petition in the court of Justice Shahid Waheed. Babar Awan and Shahid Naseem submitted their documents in the court as the counsel for the premier. Petitioner’s counsel Mubeen Qazi Advocate extended his arguments in the court, alleging that Imran Khan did not provide all details about his children in his nomination papers. He claimed in the petition that Imran Khan was no more sadiq and amen for hiding facts.

The petitioner requested the court to declare the success of Imran Khan from NA-95 as null and void and order for election on the seat afresh.