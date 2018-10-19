PM to visit Saudi Arabia on Oct 23

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a second visit to Saudi Arabia on October 23, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, the premier will tour Saudi Arabia for a day before his visit to China next month. He is expected to hold talks on economic cooperation with Saudi officials during his visit.

PM Imran last toured Saudi Arabia on September 18. After his Saudi visit, he will undertake a three-day official tour to China from November 3.

Sources also said that a top-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates will visit Pakistan soon to discuss expanding economic cooperation.