Gen Durrani’s book issue: IHC asks Interior Ministry to submit reply

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Interior Ministry to submit its reply and inquiry report of the General Headquarters (GHQ) against General (R) Asad Durrani for writing book ‘The Spy Chronicles’.

The former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief General (R) Asad Durrani’s name was placed on the ECL on May 29 after the launch of his book ‘The Spy Chronicles’, co-authored by Amarjit Singh Dulat, the former chief of Indian spy agency — Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC conducted the hearing. During the hearing, a representative of the Defence Ministry told the court that General (R) Asad Durrani is facing inquiry after launching his book.

Asad Durrani’s lawyer told the court that after the launch of his book, once his client was invited over a cup of tea to the GHQ. He argued that in Asghar Khan case the name of General Aslam Beg was not placed on the ECL. He requested the court to remove the name of General Durrani from the ECL, as he has to travel abroad to attend a conference on 25 and 26 November.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in his remarks said that nothing can happen till the court gets the inquiry report of the GHQ and reply from the Interior Ministry.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 3.