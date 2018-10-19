Punjab govt to end Rs12b subsidy on Metro bus fares

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to end subsidies on fares of the Metro bus service, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said Thursday, Geo News reported.

The provincial government has been providing subsidies of Rs12 billion yearly to Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi Metro bus services, he added. The Metro bus fares from Shahdara, Lahore to Gajju Matta will now be determined on stop-to-stop basis, he further added. The minister also informed that registration fees will be reduced for small imported cars but increased for larger cars. A collective programme to provide employment to the youth has been prepared; farmers will be provided loans on easy terms, and health insurance cards will be issued to the people for free medical care, he further added.

The Punjab Tourism Department has also hiked fares for double-decker bus services in Lahore. According to the revised fares, the Gaddafi Stadium to Greater Lahore Park route will cost Rs300, whereas the Gaddafi to Wagah border fares has been increased from Rs300 to Rs400.

Fares for students have been increased from Rs150 to Rs200. The service will continue to be free for senior citizens and the handicapped. The revised fares will be applicable from next month.