Imran’s disqualification: SC dismisses review petition of Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed review petition of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi against its judgment declaring Prime Minister Imran Khan as honest.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab heard the review petition of Hanif Abbasi.

“We do not find any content for review hence it is dismissed,” the court announced after hearing the arguments of counsel for the petitioner.

On Dec 15, 2017, the SC absolved Imran Khan of all allegations of corruption and declared him as honest but disqualified Mr Tareen for misdeclaration under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Hanif Abbasi filed a review petition with the Supreme Court, challenging the judgment it delivered last year in December by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Hanif Abbasi had contended that PTI chief Imran Khan had categorically admitted that he did not declare his ownership of the London Flat, nor Niazi Services Limited (NSL) until he availed himself of the Amnesty Scheme in 2000; therefore, it logically follows that the said assets were not declared in the nomination forms filed by the Respondent No.1 in 1997.

Imran Khan therefore, is not a righteous in terms of Section 99(f) of Representation of People’s Act, 1976 and Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution and should be disqualified from the membership of the Parliament”, Hanif Abbasi had contended.

On Thursday, Muhammad Akram Sheikh, counsel for Hanif Abbasi submitted before the court that the Supreme Court of Pakistan did not make rules for exercise of the review jurisdiction under constitutional jurisdiction i.e. starting with Article 184(1), 184(2) and 184(3).

Therefore, he said the scope and power of the review should be interpreted as a power equivalent to an intra-court appeal by either a larger bench or a different set of judges as if the review is heard in accordance with the provisions of the Order XXVI from Rule 1 to 6 of the Supreme Court Rules 1980, the judges have to be the same who rendered the judgment and this violates the basic principle that “no one can be a judge in his own cause”.

The learned counsel contended where there is a judgment by three judges laying down a “strict liability principle” the other bench of the three judges cannot hold a different view because under Article 176 it is the one Supreme Court which must speak with one voice and not multiple voices and multiple opinions.

He submitted that in this case applying the strict liability principles, non-disclosure of assets of Mrs Jemima Khan in his nomination papers including her bank accounts and other global properties, the respondent suffers from even graver acts of mis-declaration and concealments and was liable to be visited with penalties not less than those imposed in the case of Imran Khan Niazi vs. Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Muhammad Akram Sheikh raised the question of the authenticity of documents submitted by PM Imran, saying that the documents did not come through a proper chain of custody.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar however, observed that it is the discretion of the court to accept any documents in any case which is being litigated under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Later, the court dismissed the review petition.