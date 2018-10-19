CPEC contributes 2.5% points to Pak GDP

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor contributed 2.5 percentage points to Pakistan's GDP growth in the recent year. Such cooperation is welcomed in many developing countries, he said while refuting the US allegation that China uses so-called "debt diplomacy" to expand its influence globally.

He urged the US side to correctly view China's cooperation with developing countries. The Pakistani finance minister also refuted the US statement that the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor triggered a debt crisis in Pakistan. I think these countries have the most say," Lu said at a weekly news briefing.