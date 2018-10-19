US, China defence chiefs aim to improve strained ties

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SINGAPORE: US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and his Chinese counterpart sought Thursday to normalise military relations that have dramatically soured in recent weeks over trade and sanctions tensions.
The much-anticipated meeting between the Pentagon chief and General Wei Fenghe saw the men address long-standing frictions, including Beijing´s actions in the South China Sea, but also centred on strengthening ties to withstand political crises like the one currently engulfing the two nuclear powers.
Mattis "repeated our desire for a durable relationship that is a stabilising force in the overall relationship," Randall Schriver, the Pentagon´s assistant secretary of defence for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, told reporters after the nearly 90-minute meeting on the sidelines of a security summit in Singapore.
