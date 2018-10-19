Fri October 19, 2018
World

AFP
October 19, 2018

Trump threatens to send military against immigrant ‘onslaught’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to send the military to the Mexican border and to imperil a trade deal in an intensification of his anti-immigrant rhetoric ahead of congressional elections.

Trump has made security on the southern border one of the signature issues of his two-year presidency, calling for a "wall" and frequently railing against what he describes as a flood of rapists, gangs and "bad hombres." Even by those standards his Thursday morning tweet storm, coming less than three weeks from midterm legislative elections where the Democrats may take the lower house from Trump´s Republicans, was especially fierce.

Referring to a so-called caravan of several thousand Hondurans that has departed in hopes of reaching the United States, Trump claimed Democrats were to blame for an "assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador" with a caravan "INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS."

Trump tweeted that he would stop aid to the Central American states and said: "I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the US Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!"

