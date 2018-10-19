Global situation not conducive to accomplish targts: Maleeha

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has called for a renewed commitment to the anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the prevailing global environment, she said, was not conducive to achieving the ambitious targets set in the 2030 agenda.

“We see an erosion in global partnership and cooperative engagements, restraints on access to international financial resources and most importantly a waning of global political will,” the ambassador told the General Assembly’s Second Committee, which deals with economic and financial matters.

Speaking in a debate on Sustainable Development, the Pakistani envoy said national presentations delivered at the high level political forum convened under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council show progress but also reveal that the world is still far from achieving the targets of the global Agenda. The situation underscores the need for a structured approach anchored in a cooperative spirit, an enabling international environment and availability of matching resources.

“At the same time,” she said, “this demands the same level of enthusiasm and political commitment that was demonstrated at the time of formulating and adopting this framework of action.

“As regards Pakistan, Ambassador Lodhi said the priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government were fully aligned with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda, while addressing all the three dimensions of sustainable development.