Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

World

A
APP
October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Global situation not conducive to accomplish targts: Maleeha

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has called for a renewed commitment to the anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the prevailing global environment, she said, was not conducive to achieving the ambitious targets set in the 2030 agenda.

“We see an erosion in global partnership and cooperative engagements, restraints on access to international financial resources and most importantly a waning of global political will,” the ambassador told the General Assembly’s Second Committee, which deals with economic and financial matters.

Speaking in a debate on Sustainable Development, the Pakistani envoy said national presentations delivered at the high level political forum convened under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council show progress but also reveal that the world is still far from achieving the targets of the global Agenda. The situation underscores the need for a structured approach anchored in a cooperative spirit, an enabling international environment and availability of matching resources.

“At the same time,” she said, “this demands the same level of enthusiasm and political commitment that was demonstrated at the time of formulating and adopting this framework of action.

“As regards Pakistan, Ambassador Lodhi said the priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government were fully aligned with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda, while addressing all the three dimensions of sustainable development.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra