Fri October 19, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 19, 2018

CJCSC Open Golf begins in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Akram from Gymkhana Club grabbed the lead in the seniors professional category with a gross of 64 on the first day of the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Open Golf Championship here Thursday at Margalla Greens Golf Club, says a press release.

In the juniors professional category, Muneeb Ahmed from PAF Golf Club is leading with a gross of 72.Nadeem Asif from Margalla Greens Golf Club stood first in senior amateur category with net of 68 whereas in junior amateur category Master Irtiza from Margalla Greens Golf Club won the title with a net of 61.

Joint Warfare and Training Joint Staff Headquarters Director General Rear Admiral Shoaib Khattak inaugurated the championship. Eminent professionals and prominent amateur golfers from across the country are playing for Rs4 million prize money event besides a brand new SUV for the lucky golfer who scores hole in one.The professionals and amateurs would play over 54 holes with 18 holes played each day.

