Quaid Trophy’s last round begins today

ISLAMABAD: Going into the last round of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy on Friday, PTV are hanging by a thread to stay in contention for a place in the first class cricket next season.

With just 12 points, PTV are currently placed at the bottom amongst the departmental teams and are facing a real tough task to beat or at least get three points from a match against Wapda at the Marghazar Ground in Islamabad.

Other team which can give PTV a fight for the bottom place is ZTBL. Only in the last Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match, ZTBL moved ahead of the PTV beating them fair and square. ZTBL also have tough last round match against Sui Southern Gas Corporation (SSGC) at the Diamond Ground.

All depends on the two matches’ result to determine which of the two would bite the dust at the end of pool matches.On the other front, Islamabad and Lahore Whites that would be up against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday are in danger of relegations. Though there are all possibilities that the first class format would have a new shape from next season, the bottom finishers both at regional and departmental levels would have less say in the formation of new first class structure.

Islamabad have 10 points, two shy of Lahore Whites. The match between the two would determine both teams’ fate in next year’s first class structure.