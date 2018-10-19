Imad recalled, Amir dropped

ISLAMABAD: Imad Wasim on Thursday returned to the Pakistan side while Mohammad Amir has been left out of the three-match T20 series against Australia starting with the opening match on October 24 in the UAE.

The national selection committee headed by Inzamamul Haq also included uncapped seamer Waqas Maqsood in the team.Amir who went wicket-less during the last five One-Dayers was also not considered for the ongoing two-Test series against Australia. The left-arm seamer seemed to have lost his speed and variety forcing the selectors to prefer seamer Waqas. Wapda left-arm seamer is one of the domestic cricket success stories and has been one of the leading wicket-takers in all the top-level local tournaments.

Waqas also bowled brilliantly for Pakistan A in the three-match series against New Zealand A in the UAE. His economy rate of around 4.30 per over impressed all.Imad who struck century for Islamabad against Peshawar in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy has satisfied the selectors as far his fitness is concerned.

“Waqas has been drafted in the T20 squad after his recent performances in the domestic cricket and playing for Pakistan ‘A’ team in the recent series. Similarly, Imad Wasim made a comeback in the team after his form and fitness was monitored by the selection committee during the current domestic matches,” Inzamam said.

The team was announced in consultation with Head Coach Mickey Arthur and Captain Sarfraz Ahmed.The three-match series against Australia will be followed by T20 series against New Zealand.“All depends on players’ performance and series results. Those putting up better show in the series against Australia would be retained for the series against New Zealand,” a PCB official, when contacted, said.

The three-match T20I series against Australia will be played on October 24, 26 and 28, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.T20 squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Tallat, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf.