Pak Army rescues 10 tourists from Deosai

GILGIT BALTISTAN: The Pakistan Army rescued 10 tourists from Deosai National Park in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on Thursday. According to sources, the tourists, including a foreigner cyclist woman, four local tourists and five wildlife employees, were trapped in Deosai after heavy snowfall hit the region on October 16 and roads became inaccessible.

According to GB spokesman Faizullah Furaq, the administration was requested the Pakistan Army to provide helicopters for the rescue operation. He said that the Pakistan Army and GB government carried out a joint operation and rescued the tourists.

The Force Commander Northern Areas, Major General Ahsan Mehmood, monitored the whole rescue operation and also issued orders to the army for opening all blocked roads in the region.