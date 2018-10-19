IHC issues notices to FIA in Axact CEO bail petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during the hearing of sentence suspension petition of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Axact Shoaib Shaikh. Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC conducted the hearing. During the hearing, Shoaib Sheikh’s lawyer argued that bail can be granted to his client, as trial is already underway against the orders of District and Sessions Court, Islamabad. After issuing notices to the FIA, the court adjourned the hearing till next week. Shoaib Shaikh was arrested on September 25 in a fake degrees case.