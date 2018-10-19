Grade-20 officer caught receiving bribe

FAISALABAD: A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Thursday conducted a raid at Narwala Bungalow and arrested Director Health Services, Faisalabad Division, Dr Riaz Chadher ( a Grade-20 officer) for allegedly receiving bribe of Rs0.1 million.

Three others, including Technical Officer Abid Javed Akhtar and retired senior clerk of the Health Department, M Aslam were also arrested. They were receiving bribe of Rs0.1 million from complainant Makhdoom Rashid, owner of a medical store, for allowing running his store and clinic at Narwala Bungalow. The complainant informed the ACE that he had earlier paid Rs15,000 to the accused in advance to allow him running the medical store and clinic. A case has been constituted against the accused and further investigation was under way.

‘Corruption eating up social, moral fabric’: Corruption is eating up social, financial and moral fabric of the society and teachers, parents and other stakeholders should pay special attention to inculcate Islamic values among the people, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa. He was addressing an awareness seminar on anti-corruption arranged by the Character Building Society of the UAF and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at Iqbal Auditorium. NAB Lahore Director M Husnain said that corruption means moral impurity, act of wrongdoings and misuse of authority for private gains. He added that different methods, including bribery, embezzlement and nepotism, were being used for corruption.

Two commit suicide: A powerloom worker and a girl committed suicide due to domestic problems and poverty.

Majid Ali of Samanabad was working in a powerloom factory of Nawabanwala. He failed to meet his household expenses due to meager wages. Frustrated over this situation, he closed the door of his room on late Wednesday night and committed suicide by hanging with a ceiling fan. In another incident, 18-year-old Shazia Bibi of Rustam Sargana committed suicide by consuming poisonous chemical after quarreling with her family members over a minor issue. She was shifted to a hospital where she died.