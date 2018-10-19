Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Grade-20 officer caught receiving bribe

FAISALABAD: A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Thursday conducted a raid at Narwala Bungalow and arrested Director Health Services, Faisalabad Division, Dr Riaz Chadher ( a Grade-20 officer) for allegedly receiving bribe of Rs0.1 million.

Three others, including Technical Officer Abid Javed Akhtar and retired senior clerk of the Health Department, M Aslam were also arrested. They were receiving bribe of Rs0.1 million from complainant Makhdoom Rashid, owner of a medical store, for allowing running his store and clinic at Narwala Bungalow. The complainant informed the ACE that he had earlier paid Rs15,000 to the accused in advance to allow him running the medical store and clinic. A case has been constituted against the accused and further investigation was under way.

‘Corruption eating up social, moral fabric’: Corruption is eating up social, financial and moral fabric of the society and teachers, parents and other stakeholders should pay special attention to inculcate Islamic values among the people, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa. He was addressing an awareness seminar on anti-corruption arranged by the Character Building Society of the UAF and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at Iqbal Auditorium. NAB Lahore Director M Husnain said that corruption means moral impurity, act of wrongdoings and misuse of authority for private gains. He added that different methods, including bribery, embezzlement and nepotism, were being used for corruption.

Two commit suicide: A powerloom worker and a girl committed suicide due to domestic problems and poverty.

Majid Ali of Samanabad was working in a powerloom factory of Nawabanwala. He failed to meet his household expenses due to meager wages. Frustrated over this situation, he closed the door of his room on late Wednesday night and committed suicide by hanging with a ceiling fan. In another incident, 18-year-old Shazia Bibi of Rustam Sargana committed suicide by consuming poisonous chemical after quarreling with her family members over a minor issue. She was shifted to a hospital where she died.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra