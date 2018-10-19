Scholarships for 56 Afghan students

KABUL: Pakistan Embassy in Kabul Thursday hosted lunch of fully-funded scholarship for 56 Afghan students who would soon be leaving for Pakistan for their Masters, MPhil and PhD. The scholarships have been granted by the Government of Pakistan. These students include 20 agricultural candidates who are availing dedicated scholarships given to Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, says a press release. Pakistan Ambassador in Kabul Zahid Nasrullah Khan, while speaking on the occasion, underlined that as a manifestation of its historic and brotherly relations, Pakistan is investing in the development of human capital of Afghanistan with expectation that the students would play vital role in economic future of their country.