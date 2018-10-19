Fri October 19, 2018
National

October 19, 2018

Two killed over enmity

OKARA: Two persons were shot dead over enmity. In village Wassavewala Haveli, Akram Wattoo found his rival neighbour Ghulam Murtaza in the street and opened fire at him. Murtaza was killed on the spot while Wattoo fled the scene. Soon after the incident, the victim’s family reached the site. Murtaza’s brothers chased Wattoo and opened fire at him. As a result, he was killed on the spot.

Potato business: The business of new potato has reached four billion dollars while the business of frozen potato goes beyond seven billion dollars. Giving awareness, former coordinator potato Dr Khalid Farooq said a plant was established by a firm but it lacked supply of potato. He said if the government could facilitate, a big part of potato yield could be exported from that plant.

He advised the potato growers to cultivate potato on the demand of some company. The seed of potato must have lesser water. He told that the fertilisers could be prepared at farmhouses easily on less expenditure.

This practice must be adopted by the potato growers like Indian farmers. He advised the farmers to evolve their own potato seed and save the yield from sunlight and heat.

