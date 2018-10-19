Girl hit to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A seven-year-old girl was hit to death by a motorcycle on Thursday. Seven-year-old Aqsa was going on Pakpattan Road when a speeding motorbike hit and ran over her. As a result, the girl died on the spot. Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.
