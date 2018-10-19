Russian team meets CM, discusses investment

LAHORE: A delegation of Russian Federation discussed the matters pertaining to promotion of investment and cooperation with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday. The delegation showed its interest in investment in Punjab Safe Cities Project, health, education and IT sectors. The delegation also extended invitation to the chief minister to visit Moscow. The chief minister said every required step would be taken to transform the friendly ties between Pakistan and Russian Federation into useful economic contacts. He said best facilities would be provided to the foreign investors in Punjab to create new employment opportunities. The Punjab government has decided to expand the scope of the safe cities project, he added. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to constitute a committee under the chair of the P&D chairman to give final recommendations in this regard. The Russian delegates said they wanted to cooperate with the Punjab government and were ready to invest in different sectors.