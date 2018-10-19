Fri October 19, 2018
AY
Asim Yasin
October 19, 2018

PPP submits motion in NA on govt plan to approach IMF

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Thursday decided to take the government decision to approach the IMF in the National Assembly (NA) for the discussion. In this regard, the PPP legislators submitted the adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday to discuss the government’s plan to approach the IMF for getting more loans with the signatures of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other legislators of the PPP. The PPP, while expressing its concern over the government decision to approach to IMF, stated that due to government vague economic policies due to which the stock market is volatile that caused a loss of billions of the investors and continues decline of rupee in the market. “The government hiding the hard conditions of the IMF for the loan and avoiding to tell the people about the impact of the hard conditions of the IMF on the common man of the country,” the PPP adjournment motion stated. The PPP through its adjournment motion stated that it is an important issue that needs to be discussed in the National Assembly.

