NAB detects Ahad Cheema’s 22 properties

LAHORE: Former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema owns 22 properties worth billion of rupees, The News has learnt.

This information was revealed on Thursday when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed its second reference against the former LDA DG in an accountability court.

The top bureaucrat, who is also known as ‘Metro Man’ in bureaucratic circles, has been charged in this reference for owing assets beyond his known source of income. In previous reference, he was charged with misusing his authority and awarding illegal contracts, which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

The sources in the NAB informed that in near future more properties could unearth on the name of Ahad Khan Cheema which could be part of supplementary reference. As per official documents available with The News the bureau has traced out 22 properties worth billions out of which 20 are in the name of Ahad Khan Cheema while others are registered on the name of family members.

Ahad Cheema owns agriculture land measuring 188-kanal and 12-marla in village Behak Ahmad Yar, Hafizabad. At the same locality Cheema owns 123-Kanal 19-marla land out which 10-kanal is registered on the name of Cheema’s brother Ahmad Saud Cheema.

Another plot no-71 Street No-CCA E Block IB Employees Cooperative Housing Society Limited Islamabad is owned by Ahad Cheema. The former LDA DG also own agriculture land measuring three-kanal in village Karbath Tehsil Cantt District Lahore and in the same village more agriculture land measuring 14-kanal 7-marla. Out of 14-kanla 10-kanals are registered on the name of Cheema’s mother Nishat Afza. In village Karbath Cheema also owns 3-kanals and 12-marla.

In village Jhulkey Tehsil Model Town District Lahore Cheema owns land measuring 48-kanal 10-marla out of which 30-kanals and 12-marla are registered on Cheema’s mother Nishat Afza.

The bureau has also found land measuring 21-kanal 4-marla in Muza Dhoori Tehsil Cantt District Lahore registered on the name of Saima Ahad wife of Ahad Khan Cheema who is also a bureaucrat.

A land measuring 99-kanal 17-marlas in Mauza Thra Lahore Cantt has been found on the name of Ahad Khan Cheema, Ahmad Saud Cheema (brother), Ahmad Hassan (cousin), Sadia Mansor (sister), Manosr Ahmad (brother in law), Nazia Ashraf (sister of Mansor Ahmad) and Faisal Hassan (Cousin). Top bureaucrat owns two plots in FIA Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme Islamabad and a Flat No- 1004D in Hillock View Islamabad. Two flats at FGEHF (EHF-PRO) G-13 Islamabad and a plot in Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (PHA) Islamabad is owned by former DG LDA. Plot NO-240 measuring 10-marla in Faisal Town Islamabad is owned by Cheema and Plot No-1571 measuring 5-marla in Faisal Residential Islamabad is owned by Cheema’s sister Sadia Mansor. Another flat No-A1 Block No-343 Sector I-15 Islamabad bears the name of Cheema as owner. The bureau has also found land measuring 3-kanal at Bedian Road Lahore on the name of Nazia Ashraf sister of Manosr Ahmad who is brother in law of Cheema. Moreover, Ahad Khan owns a plot No-701 in LDA Avenue Lahore and two plots in Bank Alflah employees Housing society. The NAB had arrested Cheema in Ashiana Housing scam. However, during the course of investigations it revealed that Cheem owns properties worth billions.

On June 29, The NAB had filed a reference against Cheema in Ashiana Housing scam.

The NAB had arrested Cheema over charges of embezzlement in Ashiana Housing Scheme, misuse of his authority and illegal award of Ashiana-e-lqbal project contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers, which was ineligible. A NAB inquiry revealed that Bismillah Engineering Services Co (a major shareholder of JV titled Lahore CASA Developers) was a proxy firm working on behalf of the Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd. Cheema allegedly received illegal gratification in the form of 32-kanal land worth Rs30.09 million from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

NAB investigations further revealed that former LDA head Ahad Cheema took benefits from the Paragon City in terms of land. A private transaction revealed that a piece of land was transferred in the name of Cheema and his family members and payments were made by Paragon. Not only Cheema but his family members took illegal benefits from their involvement in a public sector scheme. During his tenure as DG LDA, the bank accounts of Cheema family grew considerably.

During the course of investigation, NAB recovered Rs14.5 million in cash stashed by Ahad Cheema in a car showroom at Jail Road Lahore. During the raid, the Bureau also seized a Land Cruiser worth Rs11 million, owned by Ahad Cheema from the showroom. He is in jail currently on completion of his 90 days physical remand.