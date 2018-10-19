Zalmi chief meets Asim Bajwa

LAHORE: Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi on Thursday met Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa. Afridi assured Asim Bajwa that Peshawar Zalmi will work for the promotion and improvement of cricket in the Bolan and Bugti and will improve cricket grounds in Balochistan. According to a Zalmi press release Asim Bajwa and Afridi had a very fruitful discussion. Afridi also briefed Bajwa about the activities of the Zalmi Foundation in KP.