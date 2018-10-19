Nadeem takes over as SBP DG

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar took charge of his office at Sports Board Punjab, National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. SBP officers met with new DG SBP and briefed him about the working of Sports Board Punjab. Nadeem Sarwar also has served as Additional Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab, Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab and DCO Sialkot in the past. Talking on this occasion, Nadeem vowed to utilize all resources for the progress of sports in the province. He said appropriate measures will be adopted for the improvement of sports infrastructure in the province. “Every talented player of the province had equal right to utilise sports facilities. Our doors are open for all potential athletes of the province to exhibit their talent. We will hold more sports events across the province to trace fresh talent,” he stressed. Nadeem further said that more effective efforts will be made for the welfare of sports persons in the province. “Sports activities in schools and colleges will also be enhanced to give male and female students sufficient opportunities to excel in sports field besides their studies,” he maintained.