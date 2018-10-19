City Gym in semifinal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: City Gymkhana moved into the semifinals of 16th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Mehboob Park Gymkhana by 51 runs in a match played at the Township Ground.
Scores: City Gym 302/7 in 40 overs (Asmatullah 114, Sajid 60, Jahangir Mirza 40, Haris Naseer 2/44, Usman Abid 2/46). Mehboob Park Gym 251/9 in 40 overs (Moin Tahir 48, Ghaffar 24, Haris Naseer 24, Ali Zaryab Asif 25,Rashid 28,Irfan Abid 25(no), Mehmood Abdullah 4/37, Saad 2/41).
