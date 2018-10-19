GCU players star in Youth Athletics

LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU) Lahore intermediate students Muhammad Rustam Younas and Noshairwan Ashiq excelled during the recently-concluded National Youth and Junior Athletics Championship held in Islamabad. M. Rustam won the gold medal in discus throw while Noshairwan won the 5000 metre race in the event. Sameer Butt had earlier won gold medal during the Lahore Board Inter-Collegiate Championship 2018. On Thursday, these students called upon Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and briefed him about their achievements in sports.