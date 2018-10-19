Fri October 19, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Eight matches held in T20 Cup

LAHORE: Eight matches were played on the opening day of the Jotun presents Pepsi Lahore Corporate Twenty20 Cricket Cup here the other day. The teams, which scored the opening day victories, were 3D Modeling, Ibex Digital, Meezan Bank, Finca Bank, Int’l Petrochemicals, Nestle, Berger Paints and Zameen.com.

In Group A, 3D Modeling outclassed Shakarganj Foods by 58 runs, Ibex Digital thrashed Lahore Transport Authority by 9 wickets, Meezan Bank outlasted Jazz by 8 wickets and Finca Bank beat Fatima Group by 10 runs.

In Group B, Int’l Petrochemicals defeated Adsells by 11 runs, Nestle toppled UBL by 20 runs, Berger Paints routed Wateen Telecom by 6 wickets and Zameen.com outclassed ICI Pakistan by 84 runs in the last match of the day.

