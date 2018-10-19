Babar Masih emerges top-ranked cueist

KARACHI: Babar Masih, by virtue of winning the recently held Jubilee Insurance Cup Ranking Snooker Championship 2018, has become the top ranked cueist of the country.

According to the latest ranking chart, announced by Naved Kapadia, Tournament Director, Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), here on Thursday, Babar, ranked second previously, has now moved to the top position.

Hailing from the city of Rawalpindi, Babar was in great form throughout the year and now he is all set to represent the country in the upcoming IBSF World Snooker Championship.Muhammad Asif, a former world champion, who will be trying to win it second time, is now demoted to second place in the national rankings after having been tamed by Babar in the Jubilee Ranking Cup final.

Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir, one of the top cueists of Karachi in the recent times, has now jumped to third position after having been ranked sixth previously while Muhammad Majid Ali has slipped to fourth place after being ranked third earlier.

Muhammad Bilal’s downward journey continued after another unimpressive show in the last event and he has gone down to fifth position after being ranked fourth previously.Asif Toba, coming from the town of Toba Tek Singh, earned huge ranking points on the basis of his wonderful performance in the last tournament and he has come up to the sixth position after having started at number 16.

Sharjeel Mahmood and Shahid Aftab have also improved their positions, now being ranked seventh and eighth respectively which makes them automatic qualifiers for the next year’s National Championship.

Muhammad Ijaz, who had leapfrogged in the national snooker rankings by winning the 10th NBP Ranking Cup Snooker Championship 2018 against all odds, has slumped to 11th position after having occupied fifth slot previously.

Not surprisingly six of the top eight ranked cueists belong to the province of Punjab which has produced numerous outstanding exponents of the game in the recent past. Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir is the lone cueist from Sindh in the elite list which also features Sharjeel Mahmood of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The province of KPK has greater representation in the rankings between 9 and 16 as the trio of Rambail Gul (9th), Aakash Rafique (10th) and Sirbuland Khan (16th) is positioned there.

Sultan Muhammad (14th) is the only other cueist from Sindh in the top 16 in which three more cueists from Punjab, Haris Tahir (12th), Asjad Iqbal (13th) and Muhammad Shahbaz (15th) have found their way.