Maldives cricket team lose opener

LAHORE: NCA Developing Squad defeated visiting Maldives team by two wickets in the opening match of the five-match training-cum practice series tour. Playing at the Aitchison College ground, the visiting team was asked to bat but they were dismissed for just 39 runs in 14.1 overs. NCA attacker Farhan Shafiq got four wickets for six runs. However as goodwill gesture the visiting team were given 125 runs to defend. But the NCA team achieved 130 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Scores: Maldives 39 all out in 14.1 overs (Farhan Shafiq 4-6), Revised Target 125. NCA Developing Squad 130-8 in 20 overs(Owais Zafar 25, Ibtesamul Haq 25, Sheraz Khan 21*, Yousaf Azyan 3-13, Ahmed Ameel 2-24. Result: NCA Developing Squad won the match by 2 wickets.