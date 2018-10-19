Kazan handed one-year ban for over-spending

PARIS: Russian side Rubin Kazan have been suspended from European competition for one season after breaking UEFA’s financial fair play (FFP) regulations, European football’s ruling body said Thursday. “The club is excluded from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the next two seasons,” UEFA said. The ban will come into effect if Rubin qualify for either the Champions League or Europa League in 2019/20 or 2020/21.