Crucial last QAT round begins today

ISLAMABAD: Going into the last round of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Friday, PTV is hanging by a thread to stay in contention for a place in the first class cricket next season. With just 12 points, PTV is currently placed at the bottom amongst the departmental teams and are facing a real tough ask to beat or at least get three points from a match against Wapda at the Marghzar Ground Islamabad. The other team which can give PTV a fight for the bottom place are ZTBL. Only in the last Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match, ZTBL moved ahead of the PTV beating them fair and square. ZTBL also have tough last round match against Sui Southern Gas (SSGC) at the Diamond Ground. All depends on the two matches result to determine which of the two would bite the dust at the end of pool matches. On other front Islamabad and Lahore Whites Region that would be up against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium Friday are in danger of relegations. Though there are all possibilities that the first class format would have a new shape starting from next season, the bottom finishers both at regional and departmental level would have less say in the formation of new first class structure. Islamabad have ten points, two shy of Lahore Whites. The match between the two would determine both teams fate in next year first class structure.