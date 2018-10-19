Fri October 19, 2018
Agencies
October 19, 2018

Kaneria admits guilt in spot-fixing case: Spin bowler should have admitted guilt years ago, says PCB

LONDON: Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has admitted his role in a spot-fixing case involving former Essex team mate Mervyn Westfield on Thursday, more than six years after he was banned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Westfield was jailed for four months after pleading guilty to accepting a payment to concede a set number of runs off an over in a 40-overs English county match against Durham in 2009.Kaneria, who had repeatedly denied any involvement in trying to engineer particular situations in a game, was banned for life by the ECB in June 2012 for “cajoling and pressurising” Westfield into accepting money.

“My name is Danish Kaneria and I admit that I was guilty of the two charges brought against me by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2012,” the 37-year-old said in an interview. “I have become strong enough to make this decision, because you cannot live a life with lies. “Kaneria remains Pakistan’s most successful spinner with 261 wickets in 61 Tests. He last played for Pakistan against England at Trent Bridge Test in 2010, and has not appeared in any first-class game since March 2012.

“I want to apologise to Mervyn Westfield, my Essex team-mates, my Essex cricket club, my Essex cricket fans.I say sorry to Pakistan,” Kaneria added. “If the ECB and ICC (The International Cricket Council) and other bodies would give me a second chance I can help to educate young people in cricket, teach them that if you do wrong you are finished like me. —Reuters

Our correspondent adds: the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday that former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria should’ve admitted his role in fixing scandal years ago. PCB Law Adviser Taffazal Rizvi was on Thursday quoted by Geo.TV, Kaneria should have admitted his role in the fixing scandal six years ago.

In a report published in Daily Mail on Wednesday, Kaneria after six years of denials admitted his role in a fixing scandal that led to the imprisonment of former Essex team-mate Mervyn Westfield.

“Kaneria should have confessed six years back, now he can’t win in the presence of solid evidence,” Rizvi said.The PCB adviser continued, “Kaneria did not listen to the PCB. The board spent so much money defending him. “He should apologise to the public and the cricket board,” he added.

