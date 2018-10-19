Babar, Sarfraz put Pakistan in sight of series win

ABU DHABI: Pakistan grabbed an early wicket after Babar Azam struck a fluent 99 to edge closer to claiming a series victory over Australia in the second Test at Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Babar narrowly missed out on a hundred after an aggressive innings, while skipper Sarfraz Ahmed followed up his first-innings 94 with 81 as Pakistan declared their second innings at 400-9, setting a daunting 538-run target for the tourists.

By the close on the third day, Pakistan had Shaun Marsh dismissed for four — bowled by left-arm paceman Mir Hamza for his first Test wicket — to boost their chances of victory after Australia clung on for a thrilling draw in the first Test in Dubai last week.

Aaron Finch (24) and Travis Head (17) were at the crease with Australia, who are 47-1 and need another 491 for an unlikely win or to bat out two full days on a weary and spinning Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch. No team has ever chased more than 418-7 to win a Test, made by the West Indies against Australia at Antigua in 2003. Pakistan piled on the runs with Azam, Sarfraz and Azhar Ali — who was the casualty of a bizarre run out — all making half-centuries to build on the hosts´ 137-run first-innings lead.But none of them could go on to score a ton, with Azam falling agonisingly close to his maiden hundred, trapped leg-before by medium pacer Mitchell Marsh.

Azam, who hit three sixes and six fours, improved on his previous best Test score of 90 not out he made in New Zealand two years ago. He and Sarfraz added 135 runs for the sixth wicket to end any hopes Australia had of a fightback after taking the second new ball at 273-5. Sarfaz struck five fours and a six and delayed the declaration in hope of a century, but fell leg-before to leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne who finished with 2-74. But the pick of the bowlers was off-spinner Nathan Lyon who followed his first-innings four wickets with 3-135 in a marathon 43-over vigil. After a dull opening period, the embarrassing dismissal of Azhar brought the day to life. The batsman edged a Peter Siddle delivery towards the third-man boundary and, thinking the ball had crossed the rope, halted in the middle of the pitch to talk to fellow batsman Asad Shafiq.

Pakistan 1st innings: 282

Australia 1st innings: 145

Pakistan 2nd innings (overnight 144/2)

Fakhar Zaman c and b Lyon 66

M Hafeez c Head b Starc 6

Azhar Ali run out 64

Haris Sohail st Paine b Lyon 17

A Shafiq c sub (Agar) b Labuschagne 44

Babar Azam lbw b M. Marsh 99

Sarfraz Ahmed lbw b Labuschagne 81

Bilal Asif c Head b Lyon 15

Yasir Shah lbw b Lyon 4

M Abbas not out 0

Mir Hamza not out 0

Extras: (lb 2, nb 2) 4

Total: (for nine wkts dec; 120 overs) 400

Bowling: Starc 7-0-32-1 (1nb), Siddle 23-4-68-0, Lyon 43-8-135-4, Holland 16-3-46-0, Labuschagne 16-1-74-2, M. Marsh 13-3-39-1 (1nb), Head 2-0-4-0

Australia 2nd innings:

A. Finch not out 24

S. Marsh b Hamza 4

T. Head not out 17

Extras: (lb2) 2

Total: (for one wkt; 12 overs) 47

Bowling: Abbas 4-0-15-0, Hamza 3-0-19-1, Yasir 3-0-6-0, Asif 2-1-5-0

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Sundaram Ravi (IND)

Tv umpire: Richard Kettelborough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).